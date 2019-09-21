Jonathan Van Ness Receives Supportive Messages From Famous Friends After He Reveals He’s HIV-Positive

Jonathan Van Ness is feeling the love!

Jonathan’s “Queer Eye” co-stars and other famous friends sent messages of praise and love after the star shared revelations from his upcoming memoir “Over the Top” in a New York Times article on Saturday, including that he’s a sexual abuse survivor and he tested positive for HIV when he was 25.

Jonathan wrote a lengthy post about the article on Instagram, saying he’s “relieved I can speak fully” about the more “difficult times” in his life.

“The first article about the book came out today from the @nytimes & I’m relieved I can speak fully about the things that shape my experience in life,” Jonathan wrote. “The book speaks to some extremely difficult times but it’s also filled with my humor, joy and voice & I can’t wait to share it with you fully. Thanks so much for your support so far, it means the world.”

Tan France quipped, “LOVE YOU, JACKI.”

“Love you baby boy. So proud of you ♥️♥️♥️♥️,” Bobby Berk commented.

“Love you proud of you ❤️,” Antoni Porowski added.

Other stars shared their support on the post, including “The Good Place’s” D’Arcy Carden, model Tess Holliday, figure skater Michelle Kwon and more.

“Love you. Forever. 💕,” Tess Holliday shared.

“A hero ❤️❤️❤️,” figure skater Adam Rippon commented. “Also, amazing article. So much love for you.”

“Thank you for allowing yourself to be so raw & open and showing the world that vulnerability can be a strength. Love you @jvn ❤️,” Michelle Kwan added.

Padma Lakshmi shared her message to Jonathan on Twitter, writing, “Thank you @jvn. You are helping so many in the HIV+ community by being your beautiful self.”

Thank you @jvn. You are helping so many in the HIV+ community by being your beautiful self. https://t.co/nvmEEbr0nx — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 21, 2019

“Gilmore Girls” alum Lauren Graham shared an inspirational quote from the “Queer Eye” star’s article. “‘You’re never too broken to be fixed.’ I 💕 @jvn,” Lauren wrote.

“You’re never too broken to be fixed.” I 💕@jvn https://t.co/ucCxPO3BYq — Lauren Graham (@thelaurengraham) September 22, 2019

Jonathan took to his Instagram Story to show gratitude for all the messages support. “Feeling so much love and support,” he began. “Taking the next few days to rest up, spend time w my bittens & mom before the book tour get going . . . i know it’s going to be a lot of hard work but I’m ready. Just want to say thank you so much 💕 especially my queer eye family and countless other friends and family for reaching out today. Not only to the people who I have known but everyone else who has showered me with grace. It truly means the world.”

In Jonathan’s book and the Times article, he shared that when he was 25, he fainted while highlighting a client’s hair. He went to Planned Parenthood the following day to check on his flu-like symptoms and tested positive for HIV.

“That day was just as devastating as you would think it would be,” he wrote in his memoir, according to the Times.

Van Ness now says he wants to put an end to misconceptions around HIV and describes himself as a proud “member of the beautiful HIV-positive community.”

“When ‘Queer Eye’ came out, it was really difficult because I was like, ‘Do I want to talk about my status?'” he told the Times. “And then I was like, ‘The Trump administration has done everything they can do to have the stigmatization of the LGBT community thrive around me.’ I do feel the need to talk about this.”

“These are all difficult subjects to talk about on a makeover show about hair and makeup,” Jonathan added. “That doesn’t mean Queer Eye is less valid, but I want people to realize you’re never too broken to be fixed.”

Jonathan’s book, “Over the Top,” will be available September 24.