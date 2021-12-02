Jonshel Alexander, Child Actor In ‘Beasts Of The Southern Wild’ Killed In Shooting

Former child actress Jonshel Alexander has died at 22. She appeared in the Oscar-nominated film “Beasts of the Southern Wild” when she was just 12.

Jonshel was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Louisiana, according to police. Authorities say that she and man were shot while inside a vehicle in New Orleans, she was pronounced dead at the scene and the man drove to a hospital for treatment.

She played the role as Joy Strong in “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” the film which focused on the story of a Louisiana bayou community struggling to get by. The 2010 film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best picture. It also won the Grand Jury Prize at The Sundance Film Festival.

The film’s star Quvenzhane’ Wallis who was only 6 when the film was released remembered her late costar on Twitter.

“When were filming we were always together and i wish i could go back in time so i can see you again. i love you. you will be missed by so many,” she wrote, sharing alongside two photos of the actresses together.

when were filming we were always together and i wish i could go back in time so i can see you again. i love you. you will be missed by so many.🙏🏽🕊🕊#jonshel #gonetoosoon #prayersgoingup pic.twitter.com/sEwXAUngKb — Quvenzhane’ Wallis (@IAMQUVENZHANE) December 1, 2021

Jonshel leaves behind a daughter De-vynne Robinson. She worked as a hostess in restaurants following her graduation from high school, according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

“She brought life to everything,” Jonshel’s mom Shelly Alexander told the newspaper. “Jonshel was feisty, jazzy, spoiled. It was her way or no way. Jonshel was like, ‘It’s going to be me.’”