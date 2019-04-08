Jordan Rodgers Hints That His Wedding To JoJo Fletcher Is Around The Corner With Sneaky Social Media Post!

WATCH:



Is this “Bachelorette” couple finally getting hitched?!

Jordan Rodgers and fiancée JoJo Fletcher might be tying the knot sooner than we thought.

The former NFL player took to Instagram on Sunday to post a photo with his brother Luke, his fiancée Aimee, and his own fiancee JoJo attending Luke’s rehearsal dinner.

“Wedding day for these two! Couldn’t be happier to add a sister to the family! @joelle_fletcher we are up next,” he captioned the pic.

The former “Bachelorette” replied to the post with two red hearts! Could this mean the countdown is on?

It’s been nearly three years since the duo met on the reality show and got engaged in 2016, but they aren’t in any rush to walk down the aisle.

“People are waiting on it, but what I’ve learned in life is that you can’t do anything for other people,” JoJo told Us Weekly.

Jordan captured moments from his brother Luke’s wedding day on Sunday on his Instagram Story — and it wasn’t clear if his estranged brother Aaron Rodgers was in attendance.

Back in 2016, Jordan opened up about his family’s distanced relationship with the NFL quarterback on “The Bachelorette.”

Aaron’s girlfriend, Danica Patrick, presented at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Let’s hope this family can patch things up before Jordan and JoJo say “I do!”