Josh Duhamel & Wife Audra Mari Welcome First Baby Together: Find Out The Newborn’s Name

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari’s bundle of joy has arrived!

The “Shotgun Wedding” actor and his wife announced on Tuesday that they welcomed their first child together last week.

The couple broke the news in a joint Instagram post, sharing a black-and-white photo of the infant’s tiny feet.

Audra captioned the post with their baby’s name and birthdate, writing, “Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel 1/11/24,” and adding a white heart.

The former pageant queen also shared a close-up of Shepherd’s hands on her Instagram story and wrote atop the snap, “He’s. Here.”

Audra first revealed that she and Josh were expecting their first child together back in September. At the time, she shared an Instagram photo of her holding a sonogram and captioned it, “Baby Duhamel coming soon.”

The following month, Josh told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall how excited he was to grow their family.

“We do have a baby on the way, which is going to be amazing,” he said. “[Audra is] going to be an incredible mom. She’s so cute right now.”

Shepherd’s arrival makes Josh a dad of two, as the “Buddy Games” host shares 10-year-old son Axl Jack with ex-wife Fergie.

“[Axl] is actually going to be a great older brother,” Josh previously told Access. “He’s excited. It’s good for him. He’s been an only child for this long.”

WATCH: Josh Duhamel Says Pregnant Wife Audra Mari Will ‘Be An Incredible Mom’: ‘She’s So Cute’ (EXCLUSIVE)

