This Duggar mom sure shed those pounds fast!

Joy-Anna Duggar, 21, claims that she lost her baby weight in just one week.

On Tuesday, the ninth-oldest Duggar siblings shared her weight-loss strategy on her and her husband’s shared Instagram.

“I wanna get on here and give you guys a health update on how my health plan is going,” she said in the video. “I lost all my baby weight within the first week of doing the program.”

The former “Counting On” star revealed that she dropped below her wedding weight with the pre-packed meal service plan “Optatvia.”

“What I really love about it is that there is so much support not only from the community, but also your free personal health coach,” she also said about the program.

Joy-Anna and Austin announced her pregnancy back in August of 2017, just a few months after their wedding day in May. Their son Gideon arrived on Feb. 23, 2018.

The new mama also encouraged her followers to reach out to her directly to join or ask questions about the program.