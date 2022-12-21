Juicy Details On ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Revealed

Buckle up Bravoholics. We’ve got the inside scoop on what’s coming up on the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” and we’re in for a wild ride as love and betrayal take center stage.

Season 13 will see the return of favorites such as Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin while welcoming two new Housewives – Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

When it comes to family, marriage, and friendships, the ladies of the Garden State know that drama is never in short supply. Here are just some of the many juicy moments you can expect in the upcoming season.

• Teresa Giudice continues to live blissfully in her love bubble as she plans her fairytale wedding to Louie. Since her relationship with Joe and Melissa is on shaky ground, however, will she truly have her happily ever after?

• As Melissa Gorga continues to renovate her new home, she and Joe have hit an all-time low with Teresa. After numerous failed attempts at making amends, the Gorgas are faced with a decision to fully let go of the fractured relationship.

• Margaret Josephs thought she had buried the hatchet with Jennifer last year, but recently learned that she’s still up to her old tricks. When Margaret’s ex-best friend secretly meets with Jennifer and Teresa to spread gossip about her, Margaret must now defend herself against these vicious claims.

• Dolores Catania is head over heels for her new Irish boyfriend, Paulie, and the couple is moving towards planning a future together. With Frank still in the picture, though, Dolores struggles with her non-traditional relationship with him and how to move on peacefully.

• Jennifer Aydin’s marriage to Bill is still reeling from the effects of his affair being town gossip. Furthermore, with differing parenting styles, Jennifer and Bill are constantly at odds these days. Is therapy enough to help this struggling marriage … or is it too little, too late?

• Danielle Cabral is an over-the-top mom, wife and businesswoman who doesn’t shy away from anyone and isn’t afraid to speak her mind. As she struggles with a broken relationship with her brother, she tries to use her experience to encourage peace between Teresa and the Gorgas, which causes tension within the group.

• Rachel Fuda is a supermom of three and a business owner who juggles everything with ease. While she and her husband, John, have two small children, John has an older son of his own who Rachel is contemplating adopting. After an abrasive encounter with Jennifer, Rachel begins to question her motives and forms a loyal bond with Margaret and Melissa, creating a divide within the group.

• Since attacking her eating disorder head on, Jackie Goldschneider is back and more confident than ever. However, with two new girls in the mix, Jackie ruffles some feathers and has a hard time playing nice.

• Jennifer Fessler is the wise-cracking friend of Margaret who isn’t afraid to make her opinions known. Will her unfiltered mouth get her into trouble with some of the other ladies?

Now let’s get to know the two new housewives!

Danielle Cabral has been married to husband Nate for ten years and makes sure to be extra in everything she does, whether it’s her home, business, parenting, or friendships. Together the two have a daughter, Valentina, who is even more extra than her mother, and a son, Dominic. In 2018, Danielle channeled her huge personality into creating Boujie Kidz, an eccentric clothing company for young children.

Rachel Fuda and her husband, John, are partners in both the home and in business – together they run John’s fast-growing business, Valet King, and are both heavily involved in John’s family company, Fuda Tile. Rachel has two kids under two years old and a 15-year-old stepson, Jaiden. Rachel and Melissa became friends when their sons became close at school.

Jackie Goldschneider returns as a friend this season, alongside new friend Jennifer Fessler.

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9 P.M. ET/PT with a 75 minute supersized episode. All episodes will stream next day on Peacock., and the season will be followed by Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’s wedding special, airing exclusively on Bravo.

Check out Season 13’s trailer here!