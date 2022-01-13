Julia Fox Talks In Detail About Her Kanye West Romance: ‘I Don’t Have Any Expectations’

Julia Fox is once again talking about her new romance with Kanye West.

During an episode of her podcast, “Forbidden Fruit” the “Uncut Gems” actress opened up about her new romance with the rapper.

“For right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations,” the 31-year-old said. “There are no labels. None of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better. It’s really such a Gemini/Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational.”

She also added that she and the rapper can “keep up with each other, which is cool.”

“Our minds, we both work very fast… I talk very fast and can have 10 trains of thought,” Julia said to her podcast cohost Niki Takesh. “What’s really exciting about him is that any idea can become a reality, anything is possible, any dream is possible, and I love that. He’s such a doer. He’s like, ‘Let’s do it now! Don’t wait.'”

She continued, “It’s honestly just an honor to be in the presence and to be able to witness history happening,” she said. “Even being in the studio with him and Future and listening to the new songs — which by the way are f**king insane — that’s really cool. I love that.”

Julia also opened up about the new couple’s mental health, “Ye has been open about his mental health struggles and I feel like I have been as well. I feel like we need to destigmatize it, and stop shaming us. Like, what the hell? We didn’t ask to be f**king born this way.”

The actress also addressed her past comments which made headlines about being a “diehard, OG” Kardashian fan.

“Who wasn’t a fan of the Kardashians, OK?” she said. “I’m not like diehard, like stand in line in the cold, or like go to like a store opening. I don’t even own one lip kit. Guys, it’s not really that serious.”

She also weighed in on how Kanye feels about her openness to divulge details about their romance.

“He was with a reality star for a really long time,” she said. “I feel like he’s also really open. He did say that he likes that I’m very expressive.”