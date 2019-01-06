Sometimes you have to sneak in a little PDA! Julia Roberts got caught planting a kiss on her husband Danny Moder during a commercial break at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday. The “Homecoming” star leaned in for the kiss after one of the final awards for the show was announced.

It was a rare moment of PDA for the otherwise private couple! Julia walked the red carpet without her husband of 16 years and the duo usually keep their longtime love on the down low.

Spotted! Julia Roberts snuck in a little PDA with husband Danny Moder at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/WLBs64XpV1 — Access (@accessonline) January 7, 2019

While Julia’s sweet PDA was a passing moment, there was definitely a lot of lip action going on at the Golden Globes! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard packed on the PDA at the award show on Sunday as did Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph. The two women shared a nuzzling moment after Maya decided to propose to her longtime love Amy.

Gotta love the 2019 Golden Globe Awards!

