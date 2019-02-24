Julia Roberts Makes A Surprise Appearance At The 2019 Oscars!

Julia Roberts was pretty in pink when she shocked the star-studded crowd at the 2019 Oscars!

The 51-year-old actress made an epic comeback on the Oscars stage on Sunday night. Julia had the prestigious task of presenting the award for Best Picture to “Green Book” during Hollywood’s biggest night!

“Over the course of the evening we’ve seen highlights from eight films nominated for Best Picture,” Roberts said. “Each is unique in the story being told, each is different in its appeal, but they prove once again that regardless of who you are or where you live, these are films that connect us to one another. Once again here are the nominees for Best Picture.”

Julia then presented the award to the cast and crew of the award-winning movie.

For the special occasion, the “Pretty Woman” actress dazzled in an off-the-shoulder hot pink dress. The bold color was a perfect complement to her golden hair, which was styled in soft curls. The star added diamond earrings and glitzy bracelets to the stunning look!

Julia also had the special task of closing the night’s big award show — and she had the cutest sign-off!

“Well, apparently, that wraps up the 91st Academy Awards,” Julia said onstage. “I would like to say congratulations to all the nominees, and good night to Bradley Cooper’s mother and my children and thank you for watching.”

