Julian Sands Confirmed Dead 5 Months After Actor Disappeared On Mountain Hike

The search for Julian Sands has come to a sad conclusion.

The British actor’s body has been identified more than five months after he went missing while hiking in Southern California, Access Hollywood has learned. He was 65 years old.

San Bernardino Police confirmed the news on Tuesday, three days after hikers reported the discovery of human remains near Mt. Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains. According to authorities, the coroner is still investigating the manner of death and awaiting further test results.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands,” an online statement read.

Sands, best known for roles in “A Room with a View,” “Arachnophobia,” “24,” “Gotham” and more, disappeared on Jan. 13. His wife, Evgenia Citkowitz, first reported him missing after her failed to return home but search efforts in the subsequent weeks were hampered by inclement winter weather.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” his family said in a statement after the remains were found last week.

In addition to Evgenia, whom he married in 1990, Sands is survived by their daughters Natalya and Imogen, and son Henry with his first wife, Sarah Sands.

— Erin Biglow