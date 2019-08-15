Julianne Hough Confesses True Feelings Over Having Toes Sucked By Brooks Laich: He Likes It, I Don’t!

Julianne Hough is setting the record straight!

The famed dancer took a moment to clarify to if she really does in fact like when her hubby, Brooks Laich, sucks on her toes after he said she did.

“That was taken out of context… it wasn’t taken out of context, he actually mis-phrased that. He likes it. I don’t like it,” she hilariously told Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles.

During her husband’s podcast “How Men Think,” Brooks recently claimed that his leading lady “really enjoys” the bizarre move. “True story,” he said. “Hey, we play around. Why not?”

But he did clarify that she doesn’t do it back.

“No, I would never (have her do that to me),” he confessed. “My toes are in skates and workout shoes. I can shower and soap them up, but I would never.”

Julianne jokingly explained to Access Hollywood that the toe-sucking is truly all about comprise, “Hey, it’s give and take, compromise,” she said. “Making everybody feel good with what they like.”

The 31-year-old star, who brought her hubby to The Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show in Hollywood, also confessed how the adorable couple keeps the spark alive by going on date nights.

“I think we actually really try to make that a priority because we love what we do, it doesn’t feel like work so we’re constantly going and going,” Julianne said.

Adding, “Then we have this like phrase where like ugh my Brooks tank is empty, I need to like fill it up. Or he’s like my Jules tank is empty, we need to like go on a date or we need to connect. So that’s kind of our key word of like I’m feeling like I need to go to the gas station.”