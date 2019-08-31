Jungkook Gives BTS Fans New Original Song In English For 22nd Birthday

Jungkook gave his ARMY a birthday present to celebrate his own special day.

The BTS (방탄소년단) member surprised everyone for his 22nd birthday by dropping a new original song in English on the K-pop group’s Twitter. In the post, he noted that he usually performs a cover song for his birthday but this year instead shared an original track.

His birthday is September 1st, which it currently is in South Korea.

Jungook wrote, “If our ARMYs didn’t exist, I wouldn’t be as happy as I am on a day like today,” translated through a fan Twitter account. He added, “I searched up all the things that you did for me; thank you so much…There really were so many,” he continued. “Honestly, that I would receive well wishes from so many people (from my beloved ARMYs) is something that still amazes me, and sometimes doesn’t feel real.”

Justin Bieber also posted a birthday celebration for Jungkook and enjoyed watching the success of his post thanks to the ARMY.

Happy bday #JUNGKOOK . They ain’t ready 🙂 now watch this tweet go crazy — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 31, 2019

BTS is currently taking a break from music for some well-deserved rest and relaxation. The K-pop supergroup’s management company Big Hit Entertainment revealed on Twitter that for the first time since the band debuted, the idols will be taking an extended break so that they can “rest and recharge” and also “enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.”