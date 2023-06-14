‘Jurassic Park’ Child Star Ariana Richards Recreates Iconic Jell-O Scene On TikTok For Movie’s 30th Anniversary

“Jurassic Park” still stands the test of time!

Ariana Richards, who played precocious Lex Murphy in the 1993 blockbuster when she was just 12, recreated an iconic scene from the film in honor of its 30th anniversary this month.

For a now-viral TikTok, the now-43-year-old Ariana held a trembling spoonful of green Jell-O in a spot-on homage to the memorable “Jurassic Park” moment in which her preteen self suddenly senses an approaching dinosaur while taking a bite of the dessert.

Movie fans flocked to the comment section to applaud the social media moment, with many others also noting how old they felt upon realizing it’s been three decades since “‘Jurassic Park” premiered and that Ariana is now all grown up!

This isn’t the first time Ariana has revisited the hit franchise.

She walked the red carpet at the premiere for “Jurassic World: Dominion” last year alongside stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum.

Though she’s seemingly said goodbye to acting, it seems Ariana is understandably proud of her time on Isla Nublar – and she’s got a sense of humor about it, too!

“Artist, actress, mother…and green jello aficionado,” her Instagram bio reads.

— Erin Biglow