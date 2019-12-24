Justin Bieber Announces New Song ‘Yummy’ Plus Upcoming Album, Tour And Docuseries

Who else is ready for #Bieber2020?

Justin Bieber delivered a gift to fans on Christmas Eve with the announcement of his new single “Yummy” as well as an upcoming album, tour and docuseries. The 25-year-old pop star revealed the exciting news in a YouTube video, which also included snippets from the forthcoming untitled project.

“As humans, we are imperfect,” Justin says in the promo clip. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me.”

“I feel like this is different than the previous albums, just because of where I’m at in my life,” he continued, adding, “I’m excited to perform it and to tour it.” The singer also teased his docuseries, explaining, “We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine.”

“Yummy” will debut on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. It will be Justin’s first solo release since 2015’s “Purpose.” However, he has since released multiple successful collaborations, including “I Don’t Care” with Ed Sheeran, “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay and, of course, “Despacito” with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

A source previously told E! News, “Justin is very excited to share new music and to get out on the road again. It’s been a long time coming and he’s feeling very ready.”

Here’s the complete list of tour dates:

05-14-20 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

05-17-20 Portland, OR Moda Center

05-19-20 Sacramento, CA Golden1 Center

05-22-20 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

05-26-20 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

05-29-20 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

06-02-20 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

06-05-20 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

06-09-20 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

06-13-20 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

06-16-20 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

06-19-20 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

06-21-20 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

06-24-20 Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Summerfest

06-27-20 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

06-30-20 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

07-02-20 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

07-06-20 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

07-08-20 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

07-11-20 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

07-13-20 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

07-15-20 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

07-18-20 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

07-21-20 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

07-25-20 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

07-27-20 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

07-29-20 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

08-01-20 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

08-04-20 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

08-06-20 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

08-08-20 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

08-12-20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

08-14-20 Cleveland, OH First Energy Stadium

08-16-20 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

08-18-20 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

08-21-20 Landover, MD FedEx Field

08-24-20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

08-26-20 Albany, NY Times Union Center

08-29-20 Detroit, MI Ford Field

09-01-20 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

09-03-20 Québec City, QC Videotron Centre

09-10-20 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

09-14-20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

09-17-20 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

09-26-20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

— Gabi Duncan