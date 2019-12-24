Justin Bieber Announces New Song ‘Yummy’ Plus Upcoming Album, Tour And Docuseries

Who else is ready for #Bieber2020?
Justin Bieber delivered a gift to fans on Christmas Eve with the announcement of his new single “Yummy” as well as an upcoming album, tour and docuseries. The 25-year-old pop star revealed the exciting news in a YouTube video, which also included snippets from the forthcoming untitled project.
“As humans, we are imperfect,” Justin says in the promo clip. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me.”
WATCH: Justin And Hailey Bieber Put Their Love On Display In ‘10,000 Hours’ Music Video
“I feel like this is different than the previous albums, just because of where I’m at in my life,” he continued, adding, “I’m excited to perform it and to tour it.” The singer also teased his docuseries, explaining, “We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine.”
“Yummy” will debut on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. It will be Justin’s first solo release since 2015’s “Purpose.” However, he has since released multiple successful collaborations, including “I Don’t Care” with Ed Sheeran, “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay and, of course, “Despacito” with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.
WATCH: Hailey Bieber Reveals Secret To Happy Marriage With Justin Bieber
A source previously told E! News, “Justin is very excited to share new music and to get out on the road again. It’s been a long time coming and he’s feeling very ready.”
Here’s the complete list of tour dates:
05-14-20 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
05-17-20 Portland, OR Moda Center
05-19-20 Sacramento, CA Golden1 Center
05-22-20 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
05-26-20 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
05-29-20 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
06-02-20 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
06-05-20 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
06-09-20 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
06-13-20 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
06-16-20 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
06-19-20 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
06-21-20 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
06-24-20 Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Summerfest
06-27-20 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
06-30-20 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
07-02-20 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
07-06-20 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
07-08-20 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
07-11-20 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
07-13-20 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
07-15-20 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
07-18-20 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
07-21-20 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
07-25-20 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
07-27-20 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
07-29-20 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
08-01-20 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
08-04-20 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
08-06-20 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
08-08-20 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
08-12-20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
08-14-20 Cleveland, OH First Energy Stadium
08-16-20 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
08-18-20 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
08-21-20 Landover, MD FedEx Field
08-24-20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
08-26-20 Albany, NY Times Union Center
08-29-20 Detroit, MI Ford Field
09-01-20 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
09-03-20 Québec City, QC Videotron Centre
09-10-20 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
09-14-20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
09-17-20 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
09-26-20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.