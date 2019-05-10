Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran Debut New Single ‘I Don’t Care’

Talk about a dynamic duo!

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran debuted their highly-anticipated single “I Don’t Care” on Thursday.

The lyrics of the song reference dealing with anxiety, and how their partners help them deal with it.

“Don’t think I fit in at this party // Everyone’s got so much to say // When we walked in I said I’m sorry // But now I think that we should stay,” they sing. ” Coz I don’t care when I’m with my baby yeah // All the bad things disappear // And you making me feel that maybe I am somebody // I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby yeah.”

Justin has been teasing the collab for a while, even sharing some hilarious memes!

Less than 6 hours until we combine . #idc pic.twitter.com/pZhUoOTRDr — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 9, 2019

Ed also shared how excited he was for fans to hear the music, posting a snap with his lady on the ‘gram.

“Hope everyone enjoys the music coming out tomorrow,” he wrote. “I’m super happy and proud of it.”

“I’m currently in Cambodia in the jungle, but I’ve got a few bottles of beer for me and Cherry,” he added. “Please play the song loud, dance, sing, smile to it. And tell your mum. Love you all.”

Fans are already loving the song and shared their reactions on Twitter.

when are we getting a tour pic.twitter.com/3rwcBZapdP — jordan (@yourgurljordan) May 10, 2019

What do you think about the bop?

— Stephanie Swaim