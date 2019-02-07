Justin Bieber gets real about his troubled past in his candid interview with Vogue Magazine.

The 24-year-old pop star opened up about his recent attempts at group therapy, where he confronted his past filled with depression, family drama, and trust issues.

“You sit on a mat, you put a pillow down, and you beat your past out of it,” he explained about the intensive group therapy retreat he briefly attended. “I beat the fact that my mom was depressed a lot of my life and my dad has anger issues. Stuff that they passed on that I’m kinda mad they gave me.”

The “Never Say Never” singer also addressed his struggle with depression on his “Purpose” tour, which led to him canceling his final 14 shows in 2017.

“I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed time,” he said.

Justin asserted that getting over his trust issues has been his biggest challenge – even in is new marriage to wife, Hailey Baldwin.

“I’ve struggled with feeling that people are using me or aren’t really there for me,” he explained.

“One of the big things for me is trusting myself. I’ve made some bad decisions personally, and in relationships. Those mistakes have affected my confidence in my judgement. It’s been difficult to even trust Hailey.”

However, he is reassured by the idea that he and the 22-year-old model have worked through a lot of their differences.

“We have been working through stuff and it’s great, right?” He said to Hailey.

Hailey and Justin were married at a lower Manhattan courthouse last September and are now finalizing plans for a big wedding ceremony.

