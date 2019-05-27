Justin Bieber Reveals His Adorable Nickname For Wife Hailey Baldwin

This couple is just too cute!

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share a loved up photo with his wife Hailey Baldwin. In the snap, he’s seen holding her on the couch while giving her a kiss.

And in the caption, he revealed his sweet nickname foe his wifey.

“New nickname for her every day today she’s my goo goo,” he wrote.

The pop star also shared another snap with his lady. In it, they are standing side by side in a music studio.

“Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka…” he wrote.

Hailey previously revealed one of her nicknames for her hubby back in April.

“My only bubba,” she wrote next to photos of her smiling and kissing Biebs.

The sweet nickname reveal comes on the heels of Justin and Ed Sheeran’s bop “I Don’t Care” being released.

The lyrics of the song reference dealing with anxiety, and how their partners help them deal with it.

“Don’t think I fit in at this party // Everyone’s got so much to say // When we walked in I said I’m sorry // But now I think that we should stay,” they sing. ” Coz I don’t care when I’m with my baby yeah // All the bad things disappear // And you making me feel that maybe I am somebody // I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby yeah.”

— Stephanie Swaim