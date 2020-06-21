Justin Bieber Slams Accusations Of Sexual Assault

Justin Bieber is speaking out.

After the musician was accused of sexual assault by two women on Twitter, he is shutting down the allegations in a series of tweets.

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” Justin began.

“Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement,” he continued. “In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.”

Justin then shared a lengthy explanation, and provided receipts to show how the alleged incidents could have not occurred.

“As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez,” he began.

He then shared an US Weekly article from 2014 about being at the event with Gomez.

Bieber then shared photos which appear to show him and his assistant in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014, as well as an article about how he “didn’t arrive in Austin that night from Selena’s show in Houston until late in the night.”

He then shared apparent receipts from an AirBnB he claimed to have stayed at with Selena and friends on March 9 as well as a receipt from the Westin hotel from March 10.

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber then added, “We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted.”

He concluded his Twitter response by saying that he is planning to take legal action.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action,” he stated.

Justin’s Twitter response comes after two women on the social media platform accused him of sexual assault.

A woman, who identified herself as Danielle, alleged that Bieber assaulted her in Texas in March 2014 and a woman who identified herself as Kadi claimed Bieber assaulted her in New York City in May 2015.

Bieber hasn’t spoken out about the claims made by Kadi at this point in time. Access Hollywood has not reached out to Justin Bieber or the two women at this point in time.

Access was unable to reach either Danielle or Kadi for comment and at some point their original social media posts were deleted, though it is unclear when.

