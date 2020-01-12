Justin Hartley Brings Daughter 15-Year-Old Daughter Isabella As His Date To Critics’ Choice Awards

Justin Hartley brought a very special lady as his date to the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards!

The “This Is Us” star hit the red carpet arm in arm with his 15-year-old daughter, Isabella Justice Hartley. The proud dad wore a deep teal suit with a black lapel, while Isabella stunned in a strapless dress, her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: (L-R) Justin Hartley and Isabella Justice Hartley attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet)

The father-daughter date night was an important one for Justin, who is nominated as Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on “This Is Us,” alongside his co-star Asante Blackk, “The Morning Show’s” Billy Crudup, “Billions” star Asia Kate Dillon and “Game of Thrones” actor Peter Dinklage. Plus, “This Is Us” scored a nomination for Best Drama Series.

“We’re thrilled, we’re excited,” Justin told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall on the red carpet. “It’s humbling. And it’s wonderful to be four years into a run of a show and we’re gaining momentum. It’s pretty intense.”

Justin also told Access which celebrity he’d love to meet at an award show – and joked that he hoped Isabella wouldn’t see him in fanboy mode!

“It’d be hard for me to not act like a total geek around Ed Norton, I think, probably. I’ve admired him and his work for a long, long time. If I meet him, I hope it’s not in front of my daughter, because she’s going to be like, ‘Why is my dad acting like a complete fool?’ That’d be a tough one for me.”

