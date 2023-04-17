Justin Theroux & Kiernan Shipka Rave Over Working With Woody Harrelson On ‘White House Plumbers’

“White House Plumbers” had one tight cast!

At the premiere of the new HBO Max series, Justin Theroux shared that he had a “fabulous” time working on the show, especially since he got to hang out with his co-star Woody Harrelson.

“It’s one of those things that once you get to set and you realize that this person (Woody) wants to have a lot of fun … you start having a lot of fun,” Justin told Access Hollywood.

The 51-year-old also noted that the two are competitive with one another, sharing, “I think we’re competitive, not in a bad way, but it’s sort of like a very kind of brotherly kind of relationship that we have … there’s lots of punching of each other.”

Kiernan Shipka also shared with Access Hollywood that she had a blast working and learning from Woody on set.

“You know, I’ve been really lucky with some really incredible dads over the years in TV. And Woody to me, like working with him, it was so profound and I learned so much from what he brought to set everything and the energy he has as an actor and the spontaneity and the truth that he, you know, amuses his performance with,” Kiernan shared.

“White House Plumbers” debuts on HBO Max May 1.