Justin Townes Earle, Singer and Son of Musician Steve Earle Dead at 38

Singer Justin Townes Earle has passed away at 38-years-old.

Earle’s family shared the sad news in a statement on social media that read, “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin.”

His cause of death was not revealed in the statement.

“So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin,” the post continued.

Lyrics from Earle’s 2014 song, “Looking for a Place to Land” ended his family’s statement from his “Absent Fathers” album, “I’ve crossed oceans/ Fought freezing rain and blowing sand/ I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers/ Just looking for a place to land.”

Earle is survived by his wife Jenn Marie and their 3-year-old daughter Etta St. James.

The singer released his first EP, “Yuma” in 2007 along with several others. Most recently he released “The Saint of Lost Causes” in May 2019.

He opened up about his battle with a drug and alcohol addiction sharing that he was fired from his father’s band, The Duke due to his drug abuse and that he survived five heroin overdoses before he was 22-years-old.

“At the time, I’d been a junkie for a good portion of my life. It’s kind of one of those things you just grow to expect when you have that lifestyle. You get fired. You lose things. You go to jail. You just kind of get used to it. It happens, even if it is family,” he told the outlet in 2010. “When I’m drinking and using drugs, I think that all my actions are perfectly normal and okay, and somehow I wake up in jail,” he told the Charleston City Paper.