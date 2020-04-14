K-Pop Group CRAVITY Releases Stunning Debut Album ‘CRAVITY Season1’

CRAVITY is here to slay!

The K-pop group, consisting of members Serim, Allen. Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung and Seongmin, just released their stunning new debut album, “Cravity Season1.”

It’s main single, “Break All The Rules,” “tells the story of 9 youths with strong ambitions venturing out on their first journey together, overcoming obstacles, and continuing to move forward without hesitation; with hopes of providing solace for anyone going through the same emotions,” according to a press release.

The leader of the group Serim spoke out in a statement about the new album, which features seven all-new tracks.

“The album encompasses tremor of excitement, and our desire to give delight and comfort to our fans,” he said.

Another single on the album titled “Jumper” was produced by none other than Monsta X’s Joohoney.

“I personally tried hard to highlight the strengths of the members while producing songs. It’s even more meaningful for me to be in charge of producing the members’ debut album,” Joohoney said in a statement.

The other musicians also spoke out about their excitement about the new album.

Jungmo called the debut, “dreamy,” saying in a statement, “it still feels dreamy to me, but I truly want to show you how we will continue to improve ourselves nonstop. All of our members and I have a lot of dreams that we want to achieve, and we will make sure to do our best to accomplish those.“

Womjin also said, “It is an honor to have the title ‘CRAVITY’ in front of my name.”

–Stephanie Swaim