K-Pop Icons NMIXX, KARD, CRAVITY & More Set To Perform At We Bridge Music Festival (Exclusive)

The lineup for We Bridge Music Festival has been announced.

Access Hollywood can exclusively reveal that NMIXX, KARD, TEAM BEBE and ALL(H)HOURS will perform at the event. They join DYNAMIC DUO, HWASA, JESSI and CRAVITY.

JESSI spoke out to Access Hollywood about the news saying, “It was an honor to be invited to the first WE BRIDGE event last year. I wanted to come back this year as it will be even better, and I can’t wait to see all of you again!”



We Bridge is a three-day convention and two-day music festival that celebrates Asian entertainment and culture and is set to take place in Law Vegas on April 26-28 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena.

“We are excited for our continued partnership with WE BRIDGE,” said Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the GRAMMY Museum. “WE BRIDGE isn’t just an event; it’s a vibrant platform for cultural exchange and artistic expression, which aligns with the Museum’s mission and values. We look forward to our second year of collaboration and the opportunity to again showcase our renowned public programming alongside our unwavering commitment to diversity and heritage across communities and music’s many genres.”

For all information on WE BRIDGE Music Festival and Expo, click here.