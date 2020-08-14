K-Pop Star Wonho Speaks Out About New Solo Single ‘Losing You’

Wonho is here to slay!

The K-pop star, formerly of Monsta X, has released a stunning new English solo single, “Losing You.”

The singer chatted with Access Hollywood and opened up about what it means to him that fans will finally get to hear the song.

“I feel excited and moved by my fans. I want to share with them how much I love and appreciate their support. I’m lucky to have you. I would really rather lose myself than lose my fans,” he said.

He also opened up about the songwriting process.

“For ‘Losing You’ it was a cross country collab; Korea-US-UK. While I was in Korea, I worked together with producers and writers from the U.S. and the U.K.,” he said. “Every song has a different story, and different ways of creating”

The pop star also revealed what he hopes fans get out of the track.

“I want them to really know how much they mean to me. I want them to know that it’s ok to be vulnerable sometimes. I want them to know that even when it’s dark the light is around the corner, all they need to do is keep moving forward,” he said.

As for new music? It sounds like the next one will be a bop!

“Yes! The next one is much more upbeat. Wait and see,” he said.

What do you think about the new track?

— Stephanie Swaim