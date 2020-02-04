K-Pop Superstars Monsta X Set To Take Over Hollywood With Pop-Up And New Record ‘All About Luv’

Monsta X (몬스타엑스) is gearing up to take over Hollywood!

The K-Pop super group is visiting Los Angeles, where they will be heading to Tower Records for a super exciting pop-up experience. Monbebe will be able to see the legends while they do meet and greets at the venue at 12pm and 4pm.

The kings will also be doing a performance and Q&A at The Roxy at 1pm that same day. On the 15th, they will take over Barnes & Noble at The Grove at 3:30 pm for another meet-and-greet!

The group shared the exciting news on Twitter writing, “LA monbebe we want to see you! Here’s what we’re doing in your city.”

The Tower Records pop-up and performance come on the same day that their highly-anticipated English album, “All About Luv,” which is the first full English album by a K-Pop group ever, per a press release.

It also comes ahead of their highly-anticipated North American tour, which kicks off on Jun. 2, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and concludes on July. 11 in a massive show at The Forum in Los Angeles. The show stopping tour will make stops along the way in the US and Canada, visiting Boston, Toronto, Phoenix, Ft. Lauderdale, Atlanta, Chicago, Seattle and more as they embark on the month-long tour.

Monsta X has really taken America storm, with hits like “Follow,” “MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT” and “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” sending fans into a frenzy. Additionally their hit single, “WHO DO U LOVE?” earned them the distinction of being “only the second K-Pop group ever to enter the Top 40 Airplay chart,” per a press release.

The music video for the song, which also features French Montana, features slick visuals and stunning cinematography as the boys show off their signature killer dance moves. The video currently boasts over 23 million views on YouTube, after being published in July 2019.

They were also the first K-Pop group to perform at the Teen Choice Awards. The group took the stage and totally owned it with a standout performance.

Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles caught up with the icons at the award show and they revealed who they want to collaborate with, saying they’d love to work with Khalid, Ty Dolla $ign and The Chainsmokers.

Sibley went on to ask them, “Do you have a lot of people who watch you, who follow you, how good does it feel to know that you’re continuing to be successful at every single point in your career? And people still want you every single time! How good does that feel?”

I.M responded saying, “I just want to say thank you so much and I really appreciate (it). And we’re just gonna aim – more goals.”

The band has also earned other epic achievements, including a historic performance at “Life Is Beautiful” in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they were “the first male K-Pop group to perform at a major music festival in the United States,” per a press release. The same day, they were the first K-Pop group ever to hit the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival on the same day!

On top of all of those achievements, they also have major Billboard power, charting on the Billboard Social 50 for over a year, per a press release.

With their powerhouse social media following, which boasts over 3.5 million followers on Twitter, over 4.3 million followers on Instagram and over 1.23 million subscribers on YouTube, they’re cemented as one of the most popular bands on social media.

Speaking of social media, they also have a massively loyal following in their fans aka Monbebe, who are so excited about the pop-up and shared their super excited reactions on Twitter.

“MY HEART IS BEATING SO FAST PLEASE,” one wrote.

“Damn y’all get to meet mx on Valentine’s day… Romance goals,” another tweeted.

“I really hope a little bit of this might be live-streamed for all the Monbebe in the world, we’re so proud of our boys!” another stan said.

“I would go just to tell them that they are doing such a wonderful job, that they make so many people happy and that mbbs are always going to stay by their side omg pls,” another stated.

“They legit doing a meet & greet at the bookstore As an author I TOTALLY approve of this move what a creative way to support the bookstores,” another fan said.

Another fan brought up how excited the Monbebe will be to see the musicians.

“This is how I envision meet & greets in LA at the local [email protected]& Noble,” one person wrote with a clip from Cartoon Network which features the idols being chased by fans. “To the MBB who are lucky enough to attend, PLEASE remember we represent @OfficialMonstaX. Please behave. Please hold onto your dignity. Please be Monbebe. Let’s hope these meet & greets continue.”

Other Monbebe had similar thoughts writing, “MBB who attend: please be civilized. Show the world what it means to be Monbebe. I hope all goes well so that more meet & greets can happen. BE MONBEBE!”

Here’s the full tour dates:

June 02 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

June 05 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

June 07 Washington, DC EagleBank Arena

June 10 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

June 12 Boston, MA Agganis Arena

June 14 Toronto, ON ScotiaBank Arena

June 16 Chicago, IL United Center

June 19 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Event Center

June 22 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena

June 24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

June 27 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena

June 29 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

July 01 Seattle, WA accesso ShoWare Center

July 03 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

July 06 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

July 08 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

July 11 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Tickets for their tour are available on LiveNation.com.

— Stephanie Swaim