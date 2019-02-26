Kacey Musgraves Covered Selena’s ‘Como La Flor’ And Twitter Went Wild

Kacey Musgraves really brought down the house with her performance of Selena’s 1992 hit “Como La Flor” in Houston on Monday night!

The 30-year-old country singer was back in her home state of Texas for the annual Houston Livestock Show where she surprised everyone with her touching cover that received quite a bit of buzz on Twitter.

earlier today I made a joke that I can’t wait for Kacey Musgraves’ Tejano album, and now here she is covering “Como La Flor” at her Houston show pic.twitter.com/usHTgqZeNa — Kevin O'Keeffe (@kevinpokeeffe) February 26, 2019

como la flor was insane kacey did THAT pic.twitter.com/qttmXMEmV8 — lexa misses kacey (@spaceycabello) February 26, 2019

KACEY SINGING COMO LA FLOR BY SELENA. I DO NOT KNOW A BETTER PERSON pic.twitter.com/CoxP4tx93h — ً (@deadlyscIass) February 26, 2019

Even Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, watched the performance and thanked the “Space Cowboy” songstress on Instagram!

“Awww this makes me wanna shed a tear! Takes me back 🙏🏻💜 A Big Big Thank you @spaceykacey for the love at the Houston Rodeo tonight with that SELENA Y LOS DINOS Jam!” She wrote alongside a video of the performance.

Just a few weeks ago, Kacey won four Grammy Awards including Album of the Year, which she told Access was “beyond her wildest dreams.”

“This album is very personal to me and I’m just thankful I had the time and creative freedom to explore until I really found something that felt right to me.”

The “Butterflies” hitmaker also hit the Oscars on Sunday where she presented in a gorgeous pink tulle gown designed by Giambattista Valli.

We think it’s safe to say that she is really living in her golden hour!

WATCH: Kacey Musgraves Crashes Trevor Noah’s Interview & Reveals Their Dap Mishap!