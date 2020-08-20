Kaia Gerber Dyes Her Own Hair ‘Punk’ Pink

Kaia Gerber is pretty in pink! The 18-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her vibrant new hair color.

“pink is punk. watch my igtv to see @guidopalau remotely creative direct my dreams of going pink,” she captioned the snap.

On her IGTV, the former brunette beauty shared a video of her transformation, guided by hair stylist Guido Palau.



This isn’t the first DIY Kaia’s tried on herself during quarantine. Back in April, she revealed that she gave herself a stick-and-poke tattoo, but told her followers that she does “not recommend” trying it at home! That didn’t stop her from getting more ink months later, though. Just last week, she and pal Cara Delevingne showed off matching foot tattoos reading “solemates.”

The pair has been getting cozy during quarantine, sparking romance rumors following Cara’s breakup from “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson. Kaia and Cara shared a photo cuddling up in one of Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” cardigans. The supermodels each took a sleeve of the buttoned-up sweater and snuggled inside while serving serious face for the camera.

Kaia has also welcomed a furry new member of her family—an adorable puppy named Milo! She captioned a sweet photo with her canine companion, “thank you @thelabellefoundation for finding me the perfect forever cuddle buddy & the best friend a girl could ask for. welcome to the family milo boy 💛 mama loves you.”

— by Katcy Stephan