Kaley Cuoco Raves About Working With Husband Tom Pelphrey On Play ‘Love Kills’: ‘My Favorite Actor’

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are giving back!

The couple spoke with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall about their new play, “Love Kills” a benefit that will raise funds for IATSE members who have been impacted by the strike.

They revealed that they are donated the money they raise to the Motion Picture & Television Fund and they shared why this was something they felt was important to do.

“There’s still a lot of people and a lot of families who financially have taken a very serious hit in the last 120 plus days. So we wanted to make sure that as we were excited and everything for the strike to be ended and looking forward to getting back to work, understanding that with the holidays coming that there’s this window here where I think people still need some help and we’re hoping our play can help do that,” Tom said.

Kaley also gushed about working with her husband on the play.

“Tom is my favorite actor on the planet so, which I felt that way even before I met him. So I’m excited to do this with him and it’s special because the show is three small plays. It’s an hour altogether. So the play that we’re doing is just the two of us. We always laugh because we look at our jobs and Hollywood and how we work and how we prepare very differently. So Tom and I have always felt that we have different jobs. We just go about things very differently. So we’re able to share a lot about it and talk a lot about it and it doesn’t feel monotonous or like oh, yeah, yeah. We just, we come from a very different place, which has been cool to see for each other,” Kaley said.

Tickets for “Love Kills” are on sale now.