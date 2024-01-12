Kaley Cuoco Reveals Why She Kept Her Pregnancy A Secret While Filming ‘Role Play’

Kaley Cuoco has a secret in her new movie “Role Play,” but while filming she also had a real-life secret!

The actress, 38, chatted with Access Hollywood at the premiere of her new Amazon Prime Video film, and she opened up about why she kept her pregnancy a secret while filming the action-packed movie.

“This film was very meta. I feel like everything that was happening, was happening to me in real life. I was keeping this secret. I was about to be a mom. I was playing a mom. It was all a little bizarre. But I had to keep the secret that I was pregnant because I didn’t think they would let me do any of the fun stunts or any of the fight sequences, so that was the only reason I kept it to myself,” she revealed.

Kaley, who plays a former assassin turned suburban stay-at-home-mom stars alongside David Oyelowo, who plays her loving husband David, but her past life secret hilariously starts to surface when Emma and David try and spice up their marriage with a little role play.

“The Flight Attendant” star’s secret was hard to keep in the film, but also hard to keep in real life, revealing it was hard because of how sick she was.

“It was hard because I looked so sick half the time. I think people just thought I was in a constant sweaty, bad mood. And I’m like ‘You gotta figure this out. They don’t know. They don’t know.’ So I had to try and be much happier when I wasn’t feeling well, which was definitely an annoying challenge,” she joked.

“Role Play” is available to stream on Prime Video now.