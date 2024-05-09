Kaley Cuoco Shares Advice Late ‘8 Simple Rules’ Co-Star John Ritter Gave Her

Kaley Cuoco will always hold her memories of the late John Ritter close.

“He was very special to me,” she told Access Hollywood of her “8 Simple Rules” co-star at The John Ritter Foundation’s “An Evening From The Heart” event.

“He was also very special to a lot of people. He left quite a legacy, not only as an incredible actor but as an incredible human,” she continued.

The John Ritter Foundation works to fund research and raise awareness for aortic dissection, which John died from in 2003.

“When you think about it, I spent a year and a half with him only, and the way he touched my life has far exceeded that one and a half year,” Kaley said of her short time working with John.

“So, I will always do anything that has his name attached to it – and especially to raise awareness regarding what happened to him and how awful it can be for some of these families. I will always be the voice for this exact thing.”

“The Flight Attendant” actress also shared a piece of advice she received from John during their time on the sitcom.

“I remember when I would mess up in front of the audience, he’d go, ‘They love it! They love it! They love when you mess up.’ And I go, ‘What?’ He’d go, ‘Sometimes, I do it on purpose,'” she recalled. “I started watching him purposefully mess up and make these mistakes, and the audience would go crazy.”

“I’ve literally taken that with me for 20 years,” Kaley continued. “He gave everyone what they wanted. He was the class clown. He never took himself too seriously, and I think we need to get a little bit back to that, not taking ourselves too seriously.”