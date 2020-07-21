Kanye West Shares Video Of Dave Chappelle Visiting Him

Kanye West continues to make headlines as he revealed none other than Dave Chappelle paid him a recent visit. The rapper shared a video to Twitter on Tuesday showing the two men and several friends standing side-by-side at what appears to be West’s Wyoming ranch.

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

In it, the “Yeezus” singer asked Chapelle to lift the mood with a joke, repeatedly saying, “We need you.”

“Dave can you please just make us smile? The world needs, you know, we need some joy,” Kanye began the video.

When asked to do an “uplifting” joke,” the comedian replied: “An uplifting joke? You know I don’t write them!”

Kanye was apparently satisfied with his friend’s answer, and burst into laughter. While it wasn’t immediately clear when exactly the visit took place, Kanye posted the video less than a day after he sparked concern for a series of bizarre tweets.

Some of the since-deleted tweets took aim at his wife, where Kanye claimed that Kim Kardashian had attempted to “lock [him] up” following his candid and emotionally charged South Carolina campaign rally speech the day prior.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” one tweet read, referencing his tearful revelation at the rally that he and Kim had considered terminating her first pregnancy with now-7-year-old daughter North.

Kanye’s tweets – which included a claim against mother-in-law Kris Jenner for allegedly trying “to lock [him] up,” Shia LaBeouf for allegedly dropping out of a Yeezy x Gap campaign, among other celebrities – were interpreted by many fans as a signal for help. Some of his statements, including those directed at Kris and Shia, have since been deleted.

Kanye has been open about his mental health journey in the past. He was hospitalized in 2016 for treatment, which he later opened up about in a 2018 interview on Charlamagne Tha God’s podcast, “We Got Love.”

“I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was, after the breakdown — or I like to say the breakthrough,” he said at the time.

In 2018, the “Fade” rapper revealed in the lyrics and album art for his album “Ye” that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

He got even more candid about his diagnosis on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” in 2019 – and even described to the former late night host what he felt when he had an “episode.”

“When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything … Everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things. You have this moment you feel everyone wants to kill you. You pretty much don’t trust anyone.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for Kanye, Kim and Kris for comment in response to the tweets.