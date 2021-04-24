Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir Performs At DMX’s Memorial

DMX got a special send-off from one of his fellow rap legends.

Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir performed at the late artist’s celebration of life service at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday. Though viewers had trouble spotting Ye himself on the event’s livestream, his reps confirmed to Variety that he was indeed in attendance.

The group sported matching crimson sweatsuits and stood in their signature circle while delivering numbers including Soul II Soul’s “Keep on Movin’,” the classic hymn “Jesus Loves Me” and “You Brought Me the Sunshine” by the Clark Sisters.

Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir paying tribute to DMX. 🕊 #DMX pic.twitter.com/RcATXVpNxd — vlonetrooperwubaa (@kubatreg1) April 24, 2021

Kanye West opened DMX’s memorial with his Sunday Service Choir ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/E5ljVBzHPA — mariano 🦦 (@oscos) April 24, 2021

DMX’s red casket displayed a Ruff Ryders logo and remained onstage throughout the ceremony. Eve, Swizz Beatz and Nas were among his fellow MCs who shared touching remarks honoring his life and legacy.

The “What’s My Name” rapper died on April 9 at age 50. He had been hospitalized in White Plains, N.Y., after suffering a heart attack one week earlier.

Ye has yet to speak publicly about DMX’s passing, but lending his musical skills to the memorial wasn’t the only way he paid tribute to his friend. The dad of four’s Yeezy label also teamed up with Balenciaga to create a special DMX shirt that features his portrait on the front and the phrase “In Loving Memory” on the back.

Ye’s sister-in-law Khloé Kardashian was among those applauding his efforts on social media as the emotional event unfolded.

“Rest in paradise DMX. Beautiful moving performance from Ye and his Sunday service choir,” she tweeted, adding two dove emojis and a white heart.

Kanye and DMX’s friendship goes back years and the pair most recently collaborated for Coachella 2019, where DMX led a prayer sermon during one of the Sunday Service choir’s performances at the annual music festival in Indio, Calif.

— Erin Biglow