Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Neighbor

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s 28-year-old son was taken into police custody earlier this week after an alleged assault on his neighbor.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar was booked on suspicion of one count of assault with a deadly weapon, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department told Access Hollywood.

Officers responded to a call about a stabbing around 10 p.m. on June 9 in San Clemente, Calif.

“The suspect, who is the neighbor of the victim, was arrested without incident,” the spokesperson said, adding that the victim “transported himself to the hospital with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.”

The younger Abdul-Jabbar was booked on June 10 and released on bond that same day, and an investigation is ongoing. Neither he nor his NBA legend father have publicly commented on the alleged incident.

Adam has remained largely out of the spotlight throughout his dad’s career. In 2017, he and his family competed on an episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” against the family of NBA icon Ralph Sampson.