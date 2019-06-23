Karlie Kloss Celebrates Marriage To Joshua Kushner With Star-Studded Party

Round two!

Eight months after Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner tied the knot, the lovebirds had a second celebration of their marriage in Wyoming over the weekend.

The wedding bash was a star-studded country affair! The supermodel was snapped wearing a gorgeous off-the-shoulder white lace dress, while her hubby looked super dapper in a dark suit.

The “Project Runway” star’s BFF spilled the news of the couple’s big part on his Instagram account.

“May your marriage be as intense and long lasting as my hangover from this weekend,” Karlie’s pal wrote alongside a series of snaps of the couple, including one that showed the pair being lifted on chairs during a traditional Jewish dance.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were also among the celeb guests that attended the bash.

Orlando took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of himself and his fiancée from their time in Wyoming.

“wonderful weekend of being loved and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union @karliekloss @joshuakushner ❤️,” he captioned the adorable pic of the pair.

Karlie and Joshua first said their “I Do’s” during an intimate Jewish wedding in upstate New York back in October.