Karol G’s Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing Amid Smoke In The Cockpit (Report)

Karol G is safe and sound after a sudden travel scare.

The Colombian music superstar’s private jet made an emergency landing in Los Angeles shortly after takeoff on Feb. 29, Access Hollywood has learned.

According to KABC, the aircraft’s pilot reported smoke in the cockpit after departing Burbank and redirected the plane to touch down at a nearby airport in Van Nuys.

A mid-air emergency over SoCal as a private jet carrying Grammy-winning artist #KarolG and her entourage makes an emergency landing after a report of smoke in the cockpit. Passengers can be seen hugging after the frightful flight. The tense moments – Tonight at 11 from ABC7 pic.twitter.com/iRbdKvyjqm — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 1, 2024

Video posted to the outlet’s social media pages show the jet landing safely around 9 p.m. before passengers including Karol made their exit and shared hugs on the tarmac.

Further details about the incident were not made public as of the following morning and Karol G has yet to issue comment.

The Grammy winner has been on her Mañana Será Bonito Tour since August 2023 and is slated to perform in Guatemala on March 1 and 2.