Pete Davidson found company with none other than Kate Beckinsale at the Golden Globes afterparties!

A source confirmed to Access that Pete showed up at the Netflix party in Beverly Hills with Machine Gun Kelly, but ended up making a beeline back to the patio to meet up with the 45-year-old actress.

“They were with Machine Gun Kelly in the back patio for a bit. At first [I] only saw him and Pete together and they left the party briefly but came back in and headed straight to the patio. I’d say they were out there for at least an hour together. [Kate] was sitting next to him and they were joking around and laughing,” the source told Access.

“I didn’t see him drink, but the rest of the table was for sure,” our source added.

According to our insider, the table was enjoying glasses of Moet champagne and enjoying the night.

In shots captured inside the bash, Pete, 25, and MGK seemed to be enjoying neat cocktails and having a good time chatting with other guests as well. The two friends flashed a No. 1 sign in a fun photo together.

Pete and Machine Gun Kelly made quite the night of the Golden Globes afterparties and were also spotted hanging out with fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish at the HBO afterparty.

But at the end of the night, the “SNL” star ended up leaving the Netflix party with Kate!

“They all left through a back entrance and did not see them for the rest of the night or at any other events,” our source told Access of Pete and Kate’s exit.

Pete is newly single following his broken engagement from Ariana Grande and Kate is

What do you think everyone, could Pete and Kate make a good couple!?