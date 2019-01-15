Now this is the date night we desperately need!

Kate Hudson, 39, and her hubby Danny Fujikawa, 32, spent a cozy evening in watching “The Bachelor” in matching pajamas on Monday, Jan. 14.

Kate took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of their couch date and matching attire.

“We put on matching pajamas and watch the Bachelor on Monday’s,” she captioned the photo of the two of them.

This mom deserves a relaxing night in since the birth of her 3-month-old baby girl, Rani Rose.

Rani was born back in October of 2018, and ever since the “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days” star has been sharing all kinds of cozy loved up snaps.

On Jan. 6, Rani celebrated her 3-month mark, which the Fabletics ambassador posted on Instagram.

Rani is Kate’s third child, after her son Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 7.

Keep slaying those cozy date nights, girl!