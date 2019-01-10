Is baby No. 4 in the cards for Kate Hudson?

The “Marshall” actress – who welcomed her third child, Rani Rose, in October – told Access she’s not ruling out adding another kid to her brood.

“I love babies,” she shared. “I mean, if it happens again, it happens again, you know?” “I’m never going to say no.”

Kate isn’t the only member of the family that would be happy to welcome a new addition. Her boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa, also has a future baby on the brain – and he’s already seeing blue!

“I think that Danny is going to want a boy of his own for sure,” the athleisure mogul grinned. “Granted, he’s inherited two boys – and it’s a lot in the house. But he comes from three boys. So I think that, yeah. We’ll see.”

For now, Kate and Danny are enjoying life as a family of five. Along with Rani, they parent 15-year-old Ryder (Kate’s son with The Black Crowes rocker Chris Robinson) and 7-year-old Bingham (her son with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy) – and both boys are totally taken with their new sister.

“It’s really cute to see them with her,” she gushed. “They can’t stand how cute she is. It’s completely different than when Ryder had his brother. [He] was like, “When can he play? When can he do things?’ They want to teach [them] everything they know.”

“Then, a little girl comes in and they’re just like, ‘Oooh!'” Kate gasped, imitating her sons’ smitten reactions. “It’s like having a little ornament.”

Before Rani arrived, Kate was the only woman in the house. Now that she’s added a baby girl to the mix, she’s already noticed a shift at home.

“It’s really amazing to watch how her energy coming in is sort of calming the boys – until they get outside,” she laughed.

At 3 months old, Rani is already sleeping through the night and able to hold her head up; and as the little one’s growth continues to progress, Kate has been able to put some focus back into her own wellbeing.

“Usually, I start doing a lot of self-care about three and a half months, four months,” she said. “I start working out a little bit harder.”

WATCH: Kate Hudson Says She’s Trying To Lose 25 Pounds As She Debuts Her Post-Baby Bod



One way the 39-year-old has been able to kick her health into high gear is through Weight Watchers. She became a global ambassador for the program in December, which helped her cut back on Starbucks Chai Lattes (her favorite drink) and embrace a new way of thinking about food.

“You start pulling back on things that became kind of your norm, and the next thing you know, you feel better,” she explained. “You’re sleeping better. You know your head’s a bit clearer. You’re moving faster.”

Last month, Kate debuted her ambassadorship by sharing a cute FaceTime conversation with Oprah Winfrey. In their chat, the “Bride Wars” star revealed that her reason for switching up her eating habits ties back to her kids.

“My ‘why’ is my kids and my family and longevity,” she told Oprah. I want to be here as long as I possibly can.”