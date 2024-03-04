Kate Middleton Seen For The First Time Since Abdominal Surgery

Princess Kate Middleton has been spotted for the first time since her January abdominal surgery.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the 42-year-old royal was seen riding in the front seat of an SUV wearing sunglasses as her mother, Carole Middleton, drove the car near Windsor Castle on Monday.

The future queen consort was discharged from the London Clinic on Jan. 29, nearly two weeks after she was admitted for what Kensington Palace said was a “planned abdominal surgery.”

Her recent absence from public life and Prince William dropping out of a memorial for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, had many people speculating about her well-being.

However, Kensington Palace told Access Hollywood last week that the mother of three is “doing well” and will resume public engagements around Easter as planned.

Daily Mail Editor Charlie Lankston echoed the palace’s statement and told Access that people should not listen to any rumors surrounding her health.

“I think it’s important to remind everyone that she did have a fairly serious procedure,” she told Access. “All of the wild conspiracy theories that are going around out there, that Kate’s in a medically induced coma, that Kate’s died, that Kate’s had some sort of face lift, I would urge people to not pay them any mind.”