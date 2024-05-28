Kate Middleton Spotted On Personal Outings Solo & With Family Amid Cancer Treatment (Reports)

Kate Middleton is reportedly out and about amid her continued cancer treatment.

Though the Princess of Wales, 42, has yet to resume official royal duties, sources tell multiple outlets that she has been seen enjoying recent personal time in public with her family and running errands on her own.

Kate’s outings are said to be providing “a positive sign” for the many well-wishers hoping for a full recovery. Per the Daily Mail, the future queen consort has received “tens of thousands” of cards at Buckingham Palace.

The latest news comes days after the palace reportedly issued a statement to the BBC clarifying that Kate “is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team,” despite a new report concerning her initiative with the Center for Early Childhood.

Royal spokespersons previously said that Kate would be maintaining her privacy until at least Easter, but nearly two months later there has yet to be a definitive update on the timeline

Prince William, meanwhile, has been taking on more public engagements in Kate’s absence, most recently hosting a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 21. Earlier this month, he said during an official visit to an English hospital that the princess is “doing well.”

In April, the future king met workers at Surplus to Supper, an organization dedicated to redistributing food to communities in need, where he received cards for Kate and his father, King Charles, who is also facing cancer.

William thanked the volunteer for her “kind” and thoughtful gifts and he also reportedly promised to “look after” Kate as she continues her health journey.

Following rampant speculation about her whereabouts and well-being earlier this year, the mom of three issued an emotional video statement about her health in March and announced that she would be undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” she said at the time.