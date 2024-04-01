Kate Somerville’s Mother’s Day Skincare Picks Treat Mom To A Spa Day At Home

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Skip the expensive spa gift card that will just sit in her wallet. This Mother’s Day, give your mom what she really wants: the gift of glowy, radiant skin with Kate Somerville skincare.

We asked the world-famous esthetician which of her products can help create the feeling and results of a spa day right at home. Somerville selected three luxurious skincare must-haves, including a face wash, a customer-loved exfoliation treatment to reveal brighter skin, and her new Kateceuticals Supercell rejuvenation serum, which she says is designed to repair and heal the skin.

The best part? All of these items are less than $100!

Whether you buy one or all three, these Kate Somerville skincare picks will help your mom feel like she’s at the spa with every use, and are designed to give her skin a youthful, radiant look. Give your mom the gift of relaxation and rejuvenation she truly deserves!

Shop Somerville’s must-have Mother’s Day skincare picks below.