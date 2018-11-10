Kate Upton Welcomes Her First Child With Hubby Justin Verlander

It's a girl! 

Kate Upton gave birth to her first child with hubby Justin Verlander on Nov. 7. The 26-year-old model took to Instagram to announce the exciting baby news.

View this post on Instagram

Genevieve Upton Verlander ???? 11.7.18

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

"Genevieve Upton Verlander 💗 11.7.18," she captioned the sweet back-and-white pic.

The MLB star and new proud dad also went on social media to reveal his excitement.

"Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my ❤️the first second I met you!!! 11.7.2018."

The baby news comes just a few days after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary!

View this post on Instagram

This year has been the best year of my life! It had a crazy beginning with a World Series win and the BEST wedding weekend, where I got to marry my best friend and love of my life. Now to celebrate our love and our first year of marriage we are preparing to welcome a new addition to our family. I’m so excited to go through this journey of life with you! I love you so much! Happy One Year ❤️ @justinverlander

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

"This year has been the best year of my life," Kate wrote in a sweet anniversary post. "Now to celebrate our love and our first year of marriage we are preparing to welcome a new addition to our family," she added. 

The supermodel announced that she was expecting a little bundle of joy back in July.

"#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander," she wrote alongside a pic of her rockin' a red suit!

The Houston Astro player re-posted the snap on his own Insta and wrote a touching message about his wife.

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @kateupton ・・・ #PregnantinMiami @justinverlander ????❤️ You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much.

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on

"You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!!" he captioned the snap. "I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much."

Congrats to the new parents!

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News