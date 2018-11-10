Kate Upton Welcomes Her First Child With Hubby Justin Verlander

It's a girl!
Kate Upton gave birth to her first child with hubby Justin Verlander on Nov. 7. The 26-year-old model took to Instagram to announce the exciting baby news.
"Genevieve Upton Verlander 💗 11.7.18," she captioned the sweet back-and-white pic.
The MLB star and new proud dad also went on social media to reveal his excitement.
"Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my ❤️the first second I met you!!! 11.7.2018."
The baby news comes just a few days after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary!
"This year has been the best year of my life," Kate wrote in a sweet anniversary post. "Now to celebrate our love and our first year of marriage we are preparing to welcome a new addition to our family," she added.
The supermodel announced that she was expecting a little bundle of joy back in July.
"#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander," she wrote alongside a pic of her rockin' a red suit!
The Houston Astro player re-posted the snap on his own Insta and wrote a touching message about his wife.
"You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!!" he captioned the snap. "I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much."
Congrats to the new parents!