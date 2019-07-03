Katharine McPhee And David Foster Share Gorgeous First Photos From Wedding Ceremony

Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s wedding day was nothing short of a fairy tale.

Vogue published photos of the newlyweds’ special day on July 3, five days after they tied the knot at the Church of St. Yeghiche in London.

Kat also shared four photos from the celebration on Twitter and used the opportunity to gush over her new spouse.

“The most perfect day with the most perfect husband,” she wrote.

The new snaps give fans a better look at Katharine’s stunning bridal gown, which was designed custom for her by Zac Posen. The dress was a feat to put together, and, according to Vogue, required 250 yards of tulle.

Its elaborate yet romantic design was certainly fit for a princess, and Kat had one in mind as her inspiration.

“I had sent [Zac] some reference images of Princess Grace,” she told Vogue. “I loved her classic beauty and elegant simplicity.”

Katharine and David’s joint love of song also came into play during the making of the gown.

“Zac told me he wanted to incorporate our love of music somehow into the dress, so one of David’s songs was notated on the back,” she continued. “It was the song, ‘The Colour of my Love,’ that he wrote for Celine Dion and René Angélil for their wedding day. It was a relationship that David always admired, and [he] was there from the beginning.”

The finished product was a total winner – so much so that Kat couldn’t hold back her excitement.

“Oh my god!” she shouted in glee as Zac fit her in the dress – a moment that she later shared video of on Twitter.

“This is amazing,” he replied.

Another standout part of Katharine’s bridal look was her veil, which was made of a pin-tucked tulle capeline and styled by one of her new stepdaughters, Jordan Foster.

“It was also very special to have David’s incredibly talented daughter Jordan—who is already an established a stylist—be with me for all my fittings and giving her input,” she told Vogue. “I really don’t think that my veil would have turned out the way it did without her input. It was such a cool concept. It was dramatic and original.”