Katharine McPhee & David Foster’s 3-Year-Old Son Rennie Wows With First Onstage Drum Performance

Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s son is taking his musical talents to the stage for the first time!

Rennie Foster, 3, joined his famous parents for his debut performance on their ongoing tour.

The tot has a budding passion for drumming and he showed off his incredible skills as his dad played piano, never missing a beat.

Katharine grinned ear to ear as she watched Rennie play – and she came up to him clapping as the song concluded. The “American Idol” alum captioned the clip, “had a VERY special guest join us on stage for the first time 🥁 #ProudMom.”

Fans and fellow stars filled the comment section with their amazement over Rennie’s obvious talent.

Nicole Scherzinger raved “Omg I cannot even!!!!!!! A child prodigy!!! 🥁 🥁🥁🥁.”

Brooklyn Decker wrote, “This is WIIIIILD!!!” while Michael Buble gushed, “The future has arrived ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Katharine and David often show peeks at their little virtuoso on social media.

Back in October, the “Smash” actress posted an impressive video of Rennie rocking out. She quipped in her caption, “Coming for ya @travisbarker.”

Then, last month, David shared a new glimpse at their son’s skills – with the cutie making music on his personalized drum set.