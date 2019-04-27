Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Bridal Shower With Fiancé Chris Pratt – And Oprah Was There!

Katherine Schwarzenegger is one step closer to becoming Mrs. Chris Pratt!

The author celebrated her bridal shower on Saturday alongside a star-studded guest list that included longtime family friend Oprah Winfrey, Access has learned.

Katherine’s big day was held at mom Maria Shriver’s house, where the bride-to-be stunned in an on-theme white dress that matched the candle and flower-filled décor, according to People. In a relatively untraditional move, her Marvel star fiancé also reportedly made an appearance among the 30 female attendees.

The pair announced their engagement in January following a low-profile courtship that began last summer. They’ve since taken their relationship more public as the wedding draws closer, with multiple appearances on each other’s Instagram pages.

Most recently, Chris and Katherine solidified their status as a Hollywood power couple after making their red carpet debut at the “Avengers: Endgame” premiere in Los Angeles last week.

Chris was previously married to “Mom” star Anna Faris, with whom he shares a 6-year-old son, Jack. The exes have remained amicable co-parents since announcing their split in 2017, and appear to be blending their families in joint outings with Katherine and Anna’s boyfriend, cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Months before Chris’ proposal, the foursome was spotted taking Jack trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Anna has openly shared her support for Chris and Katherine, telling listeners on her “Unqualified” podcast that there’s “no bitterness” about seeing her former husband tie the knot again – especially to someone she genuinely respects.

“They’re both f***ing amazing people and I’m so happy,” she said.

— Erin Biglow