Katherine Schwarzenegger Details Importance Of Sisterhood In New Book ‘Good Night, Sister’

Katherine Schwarzenegger knows just how important it is to have a tight bond with her siblings.

The best-selling author joined Access Daily’s hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to chat about her new children’s book, “Good Night, Sister,” which celebrates the bond between sisters.

“I wrote this book based off the dynamic of my sister (Christina) and I … that special bond and that relationship,” she shared.

Katherine, who shares two daughters, Lyla Maria, 2, and Eloise Christina, 7 months, with husband Chris Pratt, went on to explain that she finished the book right before she got pregnant with her second kiddo.

“It was a beautiful surprise that I have two girls, sisters in them and then have my sister, in which is the dynamic this book is based off of,” she told hosts Mario and Kit.

Katherine also explained that her daughters’ bond is very similar to the relationship she has with her younger sister, sharing, “To see (Christina) with both my girls and the similarities between my two girls and Christina and I …how we were when we were little and how we are now … it’s amazing.”

“Good Night, Sister,” which is now #6 on the New York Times Best Seller List, is available now.