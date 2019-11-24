Katherine Schwarzenegger Praises Chris Pratt For Unexpected ‘Kind’ Gesture

Katherine Schwarzenegger found a special way to be thankful this holiday season.

The author shared a touching pre-Thanksgiving Instagram post on Saturday praising her “wonderful husband” Chris Pratt for a surprise gesture that warmed her heart.

Katherine reflected on taking a peaceful bike ride with the “Avengers” star, revealing that Chris came up with a plan mid-outing to give back in a seemingly small but ultimately meaningful way.

“While we were riding our bikes, he said let’s give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good,” she wrote, captioning a scenic photo of Chris coasting ahead of her. “This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place.”

The 29-year-old explained that she wanted to encourage others to find moments of gratitude in what can be a difficult period for some.

“Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time,” Katherine wrote, recalling how mom Maria Shriver always does “a great job opening her home and dinner table to everyone” who may need a holiday boost.

“So maybe this week start thinking each day for something or someone you’re thankful for, and tell them … Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves,” she added.

Though Katherine’s romantic note delivered a perfect seasonal message, the couple loves sharing public support for one another throughout the year. The lovebirds tied the knot in June after a five-month engagement and Chris told Access Hollywood at August’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., that newlywed life couldn’t be better.

“I love it, man. I’m so grateful,” he smiled. “God is good. I feel very blessed.”

— Erin Biglow