Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals Her Son Cody Is Expecting First Child: ‘I Am Over A Blue Or Pink Moon’

Kathie Lee Gifford’s family is expanding!

On Monday, the former talk show host announced that her 31-year-old son, Cody, and his wife, Erika, are expecting their first child together.

“I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don’t care which. So so happy for you both, @mrsamerikagifford, and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God!”

The former “Today” show host also shared a precious video of Cody and Erika at their wedding day followed by a clip of a positive pregnancy test.

Erika also shared the happy news on her Instagram revealing that they are waiting to learn the gender of the baby until it is born.

“Gifford… Party of 3 😭 | So sooo grateful to God for this greatest blessing 👼💖💙✨ Finding out our baby’s gender the old fashioned way- when our lil “squish” arrives🤍”

Cody and Erika tied the knot in Sept. 2020 over the Labor Day weekend. They got engaged in 2019 and began dating in May 2013.

Congrats to the couple!

