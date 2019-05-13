Kathie Lee Gifford’s Son Cody Is Engaged: See The Ring He Proposed With!

Kathie Lee Gifford’s son Cody Gifford is engaged!

The former USC wide receiver, 29, proposed to his longtime love, Erika Brown, over the weekend and his A-list momma couldn’t help but spread the happy news on her Instagram account.

Kathie Lee shared a sweet picture of the happy couple in a cute embrace following Cody’s proposal. She captioned the pic, ”

My son is engaged and I couldn’t be happier for him and @missamerikabrown!!!”

The “Today Show” also shared the news during the 10 am hour of the show, congratulating Kathie Lee on the momentous occasion over Mother’s Day.

And the celebrations didn’t stop there either. Kathie Lee’s daughter, Cassidy, also shared her well wishes for the couple on her Instagram account.

“So excited for what God has in store for these two. The most excited to welcome my already sister @missamerikabrown into the craziness ❤️,” Cassidy wrote alongside a picture of the two.

Cody and Cassidy are Kathie Lee’s children from her marriage to Frank Gifford. Frank passed away in 2015.

Congrats to the happy couple!