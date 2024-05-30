Kathy Hilton Details New Jewelry Collection With Anna Zuckerman: ‘I Have Always Been A Lover Of Jewelry’

Kathy Hilton is adding jewelry designer to her resume!

While chatting with Access Hollywood at her Beverly Hills home, the fashion icon chatted about her new collection with jewelry designer Anna Zuckerman, noting that she has “always been a lover of jewelry.”

The Kathy Hilton x Anna Zuckerman collection will feature 50 exclusive pieces that will blend Hilton’s “Zuckerman favorites” with new pieces curated specifically for this collection.

Anna told Access Hollywood how the collection came to be, sharing, “Kathy, as we all know, she’s fabulous. She’s the goddess. She’s an ultimate icon. And it’s her vision and my skill in making jewelry that created this collection.”

Adding, “I mean, as soon as I met Kathy and we just realized, you know, sometimes you meet a person, you feel like, you know, for your entire life. And this is the feeling that I got about Kathy and she got the same feeling about me.”